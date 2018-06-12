The latest: Archie Parnell tries to hang on in SC 5th District congressional race

8:45 p.m.

With 37 percent of the results in according to AP, Parnell maintains a lead of 62 percent, 46 percentage points ahead of his next closest challenger Sidney Moore.

8:01 p.m.

The first results in South Carolina's 5th congressional district shows former Democratic nominee Archie Parnell has a lead with 73 percent.

Parnell's next closest challenger in the Democratic primary, former York County Councilman Sidney Moore, who has 14 percent.

Parnell was seen as the favorite in the Democratic primary just a few weeks ago, until his campaign was rocked by revelations he hit his then-wife 45 years ago. Despite calls to drop out from his fellow Democrats, Parnell said he would stay in the race and let the voters decide.

Parnell faces three other challengers in the race, including Moore former undocumented immigrant Mark Ali, who has 8 percent, and former professional clown Steve Lough, with 5 percent.

If no candidate wins a majority in Tuesday's vote, the top two candidates will face off in a runoff on June 26.

The nominee will face U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, in November. Parnell narrowly lost to Norman in a special election last year.