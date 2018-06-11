'I was the victim': Woman speaks about Grand Strand vacation near-kidnapping

The woman who says she is the victim in the attempted abduction in Garden City on Sunday morning posted on social media that she is OK, but still scared.
" I was the victim of a attempted abduction this morning. I am OK!!!! Scared to death...Yes!!!! But I am safe and that is all that matters! Please pray that they catch this crazy person!!!" Midlands woman, Stacey Starnes wrote on a Facebook post on Sunday.
The post has been shared more than 700 times.
The attempted abduction occurred at 8 a.m. on South Waccamaw Drive in the Georgetown County portion of Garden City, according to police.
The victim was on vacation and out for a run.
Police described the suspect as a late-middle aged white man with dark hair who was last seen fleeing north on South Waccamaw Drive in a dark-colored SUV, according to a press release. A police incident report further describes the subject as 45-55 years old with a tan complexion. He had a slightly heavy build, shirtless and had black colored shorts.
The report states the victim said she first saw the suspect's vehicle on Cedar Avenue in the Horry County area of Garden City. She said the man had the door open, appearing as he was going to exit, but he never did. He tried to talk to her.
Later on South Waccamaw Drive, the man was standing at the back of his SUV and approached her on foot. He reached towards her and she pulled away. He reached a second time and the victim yelled and pulled away, according to the report. The suspect then tried "to grab her aggressively" so she yelled and ran away.
The victim ran down the block and ducked under a front porch, where she waited for several minutes. The victim's husband passed minutes later and the two ran back to their vacation residence.
According to the report, the victim said two men on a porch might have seen the incident, but both told police they did not see anything.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Sheriff Office at (843) 546-5102. Georgetown Sheriff Office Spokesman Jason Lesley said the agency continues to investigate, but so far callers haven't reported any leads to pursue.
