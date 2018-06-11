Police: Woman buying drugs wrecks after man jumps through her passenger window

A man allegedly jumped through a woman's car window, causing her to wreck into a garden while she was on the way to buy crack cocaine on Saturday, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department report.
Police went to the 1400 block of Dunbar Street about 4:30 a.m. after reports of a vehicle accident with injuries.
The woman, Katrina Melene Daniels, 53, told police she was driving down Dunbar Street to meet a man so she could purchase $20 worth of crack cocaine, a report said. Daniels said approached a man standing outside, police said. The man allegedly jumped through her passenger side window, which was rolled down, and tried to take money that was on the center console, officers said.
Daniels said she panicked and put her vehicle in reverse and sped off with the suspect still inside the car, the report said.
The two began "slapping at each other" and Daniels drove off the road, into a community garden and crashed into poles, according to the report. The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran away after the vehicle came to a stop, authorities said.
The suspect allegedly took $20 from the Daniels, police said.
Officers found markings on the pavement that matched Daniels' story about the crash, the report said. Police said they tried to find witnesses in the area, but all people outside said they didn't see anything.
Daniels was arrested and charged with loitering for drugs.
The report was unclear about any injuries sustained in the crash.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
