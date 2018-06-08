4 hurt, 3 boats wrecked, 3 docks sliced during chain reaction of havoc at NC coast

An intoxicated boater is being accused of creating a chain reaction of havoc in the small coastal town Southport that left four people hurt, three boats damaged and three docks sliced in half, according to WECT.
Kevin Harrell, 51, of Wilmington, is now charged with operating a motor vessel while impaired and careless and reckless operation of a motor vehicle in connection with the incident, reports the Wilmington Star.
The havoc began about 7 p.m. Thursday, when a boat piloted by Harrell struck the wake of a larger vessel The impact was powerful enough to force the bow of Harrell's boat under water, reported WWAY.
Harrell and three passengers were thrown out of the boat, which then went into full throttle toward shore, ramming two other boats and slicing its way through three docks, the station reported.
Several Good Samaritans then jumped into boats and rushed into the water to pull the men to safety, according to a post on the Southport Police Facebook page. Three of the men were treated for minor injuries on site and a fourth was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, reported WECT.
The Southport police and fire departments posted photos of the aftermath, and it appeared as if a bomb had gone off along East Bay Street. The police department described the damage to the docks as "severe."
"We are very thankful the outcome was as good as it was," says the police department Facebook post.
