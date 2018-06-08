A monkey is on the run in South Carolina, and it loves to make itself at home

A town in upstate South Carolina has an overly friendly marmoset monkey on the loose, with a penchant for making itself at home in cars and even houses.
The unnamed monkey was a patron at a Main Street restaurant in Spartanburg when it escaped, officials say.
It was clad only in a "pink and white camo belly band," said authorities.
Spartanburg police issued a monkey warning early Friday, telling people not to approach it or, worse still, try capturing it.
The consequences weren't spelled out, but all monkeys bite, according to MonkeyKisses.com.
"She may attempt to get inside of vehicles or houses as she's afraid of being outside alone," says a post on the Spartanburg Police Department's Facebook page. "She's friendly, but very scared."
How the monkey got loose isn't explained, but the owner apparently lost it at the Pizza Inn on Spartanburg's East Main Street, says the department.
Anyone who finds the monkey is asked to call animal control at 864-582-1558.
