YouTube star Jake Paul causes a stir at Carowinds after ride on a disabled scooter

Youtube sensation Jake Paul caused a stir at Carowinds Monday after riding around with others on a motorized scooter.
Paul was told by park officials that he and his entourage had to follow scooter and park safety rules, according to Carowinds officials and published reports.
Paul has more than 15 million followers on YouTube.
Youtube user BlaqMambaX posted some of the many videos showing Paul at Carowinds.
Carowinds covers both South Carolina and North Carolina; it sits directly on the state line.
Video posted by Paul on his YouTube vlog showed he and his group at Carowinds, with more than one person on the scooter at the same time, according to a report first posted on the celebrity site The Blast.
Carowinds security officials told Paul that he could not ride the scooter in that way, and he and his group left the park, park officials said.
Lisa Stryker, communications director at Carowinds, confirmed that Paul was at the Park Monday. She said security officials did advise Paul of the requirements for scooter use.
"We do not condone Jake Paul’s behavior, and after park security insisted that he follow the safety rules, he decided to leave the property," Carowinds said in a statement.
Police were not called, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff's Office.
