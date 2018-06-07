Real or not, SC Lizardman now has his own festival

Some might think the truth is out there and, for those folks, here's a really "out there" event happening in South Carolina June 8-10.
If you believe he's real or not, the Lizardman of Scape Oar Swamp now has a festival named after him. Whether this elusive creature actually makes an appearance will be anybody's guess. Cosplay — where folks dress up as their favorite sci-fi or fantasy figure — will give the real Lizardman plenty of cover, should he choose to show up.
Also on the slate are: Lyle Blackburn, author of such books as The Beast of Boggy Creek and Lizard Man: The True Story of the Bishopville Monster; WCW Legend Papa Stro Maestro; Matthew Delph, a Bigfoot researcher and head of MECRO (Mountain Empire Cryptid Research Organization) and co-author of Lizardman, Bigfoot and Friends with Dr. John Stamey; cosplay artist and director/producer of the award-winning internet series Dusk Ronald Rossman; and more.
Most events will be held at the Cotton Museum, 121 W. Cedar Lane in Bishopville, with music at the Button King Museum at 53 Joe Dority Road Saturday evening.
Here's your chance to tour the Lizardman's swampy home, check out the Comic Con and cosplay events and release your inner reptile. More information at lizardmanfestival.com
