4-year-old was 'whipped' at SC daycare by 'Bob,' parents say. Now director faces charges

The director of a South Carolina daycare was arrested and faces child abuse charges after the parents of a child under her care accused her of "whipping" their son.
The parents of a 4-year-old boy who attended Carousel of Learning in Pickens, said that Margaret Sue Tennis used a wooden paddle to spank the child on May 15, saying the he was "whipped," foxcarolina.com reported.
Tennis was arrested Tuesday morning by the Pickens Police Department, and was charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to jail records.
Tennis was taken to the Pickens County Detention Center, and was released at 4 p.m. after her bond was set at $1,092.50.
Carousel of Learning's description on care.com says its "curriculum seeks to provide a high quality, nurturing, fun and safe learning environment that is appropriate for the child’s overall growth and development."
The mother who said her son was beaten with a wooden paddle nicknamed "Bob," told foxcarolina.com that she has sent all five of her children to the daycare, but was unaware that corporal punishment was utilized at Carousel of Learning. She told the TV station that "her 11-year-old daughter described the paddle as green with yellow polka dots and the word 'Bob' printed on it."
The South Carolina Department of Social Services said "it is aware of the situation and it is under investigation," wspa.com reported.
Comments