Frontier's new Charleston route will take you to the Midwest for as little as $39

Traveling from Charleston to the Twin Cities just got a whole lot easier and cheaper.
Frontier Airlines, known for its low rates, will start a new direct route Aug. 15 from Charleston International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, according to a statement from the company.
The flight, which runs on Wednesday and Saturday, will depart from Minneapolis at 9:45 a.m. and arrive in Charleston at 1:39 p.m., according to the website. Flights leaving Charleston will leave at 2:24 p.m. and arrive at 4:32 p.m.
As part of a celebration of the new route — which is part of a roll-out of 15 new connections — Frontier is offering introductory fares costing as little as $39, according to the statement. Those fares don't include baggage fees.
