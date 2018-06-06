Poor SC mothers, children's health care at risk with new Medicaid mandate, study says

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster "enthusiastically" will pursue a waiver that would require able-bodied, working-age adults on Medicaid to get a job or volunteer if they want to keep their health care coverage, his office said Wednesday.

However, a new study says the health care of close to 200,000 low-income South Carolinians could be at risk if the federal government approves that proposal.

McMaster's office was unimpressed.

"This study makes the argument that it’s better for those in poverty to stay on Medicaid rather than find a job or give back to their community through service opportunities, and Gov. McMaster fundamentally disagrees with that," spokesman Brian Symmes said.

"He believes that government assistance is meant to be a stop-gap during difficult times, and that the best way to live a happy and healthy life and to provide for a family is through gainful employment."

In January, McMaster directed the state's Health and Human Services agency to seek a waiver from the federal government to require Medicaid patients to work or volunteer.

Critics say that mandate especially would hurt mothers and adults living in rural areas, where access to jobs and transportation is slim.

"Medicaid is a lifeline for these children and their parents," Columbia pediatrician Deborah Greenhouse said on a conference call Wednesday.

Any restrictions to Medicaid, she added, "would have serious consequences for my patients' health and their parents' health."

Roughly 1 million South Carolinians get health care through Medicaid, the joint federal-state health-insurance program for the poor and disabled. More than 80 percent are children, senior citizens or disabled. They are expected to be excluded from the work requirement.

If the waiver is approved, adults on Medicaid would be required — no later than 2020 — to work at least 80 hours a month, take part in job training or volunteer, or risk losing their health care coverage. Primary caregivers of disabled children or adults would be exempt.

A new analysis of the work requirement — by Georgetown University's Center for Children and Families, and S.C. Appleseed Legal Justice Center — said as many as 180,000 low-income S.C. parents — 85 percent of them mothers — could lose access to Medicaid.

"I'm very concerned with discussions now going forward with South Carolina trying to tie policy to health care," said Sue Berkowitz, director of Appleseed, which advocates for low-income South Carolinians. "This is absolutely the wrong direction for our state."

Medicaid use is highest in S.C. counties with the least economic opportunity, according to the study.

Eleven S.C. counties — Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Chester, Clarendon, Fairfield, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Orangeburg and Williamsburg — have high rates of Medicaid use and a jobless rate of more than 6 percent, said Joan Alker of Georgetown University.

Ten other states have applied for Medicaid waivers.

Waivers have been approved in four states — Arkansas, New Hampshire, Indiana and Kentucky, all which expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Requests are pending in Arizona, Kansas, Maine, North Carolina, Utah and Wisconsin.

Before the state's request can be approved, the state must allow the public to comment on the proposal.

"This is a step backward," Berkowitz said, "instead of a step forward."