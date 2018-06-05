82-year-old found in 'nauseating' home coated with human and dog excrement, SC cops say

An 83-year-old South Carolina woman was hospitalized and three people were arrested, two of them her sons, after they were found living in "beyond deplorable" conditions in a condemned home Sunday, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies were checking on a condemned property when they found people occupying the Spartanburg, South Carolina, home, with one man saying that he lived there with his brother and mother, foxcarolina.com reported.
Deputies said they could detect an "overwhelmingly strong odor of feces and urine coming from the home,” according to an incident report, goupstate.com reported.
Things got much worse once they entered the home.
After being let inside by Eddie Woody, the deputy wrote in the report that he slipped on the floor that was covered in "feces and urine," according to wspa.com.
According to the incident report, "the waste was a mixture of dog and human excrement," and the deputy witnessed "mice jumping out from an overflowing trash can," as well as “cockroaches crawling on every wall of the home and bugs flying everywhere,” calling the conditions "nauseating," foxcarolina.com reported.
During their search of the trash-filled home deputies made another discovery.
They came in contact with the 83-year-old woman who was lying on a "foam pad soaked with urine next to two trash bags filled with dirty adult diapers," according to goupstate.com.
She had "feces on her pants" and "cuts on her hands," which she said were caused by bites from dogs, according to the incident report.
Another woman was also discovered inside the home.
Deputies said they found Brandy Ramos in another room, along with "a rock-like substance believed to be meth," foxcarolina.com reported.
While the 83-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital and placed in emergency protective custody, the other three occupants were arrested, according to wspa.com.
According to jail records, Eddie Woody, 59, and Ernest Woody, 49, were charged Sunday with trespassing after notice and abuse of a vulnerable adult, and were taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
Eddie Woody was released Monday, but Ernest Woody remains behind bars, according to the Sheriff's Office, which reported the younger Woody brother had his bail set at $5,400 for both charges.
The 30-year-old Ramos was charged with possession of meth/cocaine base, in addition to trespassing after notice and abuse of a vulnerable adult, jail records show. Ramos had her bail set at $20,000 for the three charges and remains at the detention center.
The three dogs found in the home were taken away by Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement and Animal Control, which described them as a female boxer mix, a female Chihuahua mix and a male terrier mix.
Comments