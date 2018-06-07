Money, money, money: How the SC candidates for governor are raking it in

In what could be the most expensive statewide race in S.C. history, Republican Catherine Templeton and Democratic state Rep. James Smith have built a fundraising edge that could help propel them if there is a June 26 runoff.
Together, the eight Democratic and Republican have raised more than $14 million.
A vast majority of that money — roughly 70 percent — has been raised inside South Carolina, with the candidates drawing heavily from donors in Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, Spartanburg, Florence and Myrtle Beach.
Key donors have included law firms, solar companies, utilities, state business leaders and aircraft, telecom and electronics giants.
Recent polling shows a tight race in both party primaries for South Carolina’s next governor, and the likelihood of at least one runoff — and possibly two.
Templeton, a Mount Pleasant attorney and former state agency director, had more than $1 million in cash on hand to spend, heading into the final days of Tuesday's GOP primary campaign.
However, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and Greenville businessman John Warren both also have plenty in the bank for last-minute ad blitzes.
That's important because candidates who haven't saved are likely to be beaten in any runoff, according to experts. With only two weeks between the primary and the runoff, campaigns will be scrambling to turn out ads to sway primary voters and mobilize supporters in what are typically low-turnout events.
"With these three (GOP) candidates with such well-funded campaigns, it’s going to be a television runoff," said Dave Woodard, Clemson University political scientist and GOP consultant. "There’s no doubt about that."
According to the most recent pre-election filings with the S.C. Ethics Commission, McMaster had about $770,000 on hand, with Warren not far behind with $740,000 in the bank.
Warren has poured $3 million of his own money into his campaign to make a runoff, buying a flurry of TV and radio ads promoting his time as a Marine officer and career as a mortgage lender. He also has launched attack websites against McMaster and Templeton, and has surged in recent polling. In a runoff, he could put in even more of his own money.
"South Carolina has one of the most punishing runoff statutes on record because it’s just two weeks," Clemson's Woodard said. "It's going to be really, really hard to raise money in two weeks. If you're out of money and going into a runoff, you’re probably going to be beat by someone who has raised more money."
On the Democratic side, Smith, D-Richland, reported having about $456,000 in cash left to spend, heading into Tuesday's primary. Florence attorney Marguerite Willis reported having $279,000 in the bank. Like Warren, Willis also has put a lot of own money into her candidacy — $479,000 in cash and loans, accounting for more than 70 percent of the money that she raised — and could do so again if she makes a runoff.
Charleston businessman Phil Noble trails his two opponents in the Democratic primary, with less than $60,000 on hand to spend.
"If he (Noble) makes a runoff with Willis and Smith, that would put him at a pretty big disadvantage," said College of Charleston political scientist Gibbs Knotts. "It’s just hard to raise money, and get ads cut and bought in a short amount of time."
However, Noble campaign manager Brandon Upson argues money isn't everything. Upson noted Smith has failed to emerge as the clear leader in the Democratic primary, despite his fundraising. “We feel confident because we’ve known we were going to be out-raised in this race, and, to this date, that hasn’t made any difference."
Polling from Michigan-based Target Insyght showed the three-way Democratic race a virtual tie in April. The polling firm did not release more recent poll results because, it said, nearly half of S.C. Democratic primary voters are undecided or unaware of the candidates.
Who's giving to the candidates?
Together, the candidates have raised about $3.6 million more than was collected at this same point of the 2010 race, considered the high-water mark for a statewide primary in South Carolina.
Candidates in the 2010 contest for governor raised $17.3 million for the entire election cycle, when then-state Rep. Nikki Haley, R-Lexington, staged an upset victory.
McMaster at $4.4 million, Templeton at $3.6 million and Warren at $3.3 million already have surpassed the top primary fundraiser from eight years ago, then-U.S. Rep. Gresham Barrett, who raised $2.7 million.
McMaster, a former S.C. attorney general; Willis, a Florence attorney; and Smith, a Columbia attorney with 22 years in the S.C. House, each have received $225,000 or more from the legal community, according to filings.
The governor also received $147,000 combined in donations from solar companies, a Missouri healthcare chief executive who owns a health maintenance organization operating in South Carolina, and Greenville CEO and self-proclaimed "free-market capitalist" C. Dan Adams.
Donors who had given or raised at least $50,000 for McMaster over the course of the campaign were granted access to a VIP roundtable event with President Donald Trump at an October fundraiser for the governor in Greenville. On hand were executives from North Charleston aircraft manufacturer Boeing, telecom giant AT&T and Samsung — the South Korean-based global electronics company with a Newberry County plant.
Also, Cayce-based utility SCANA bundled at least $115,000 in contributions from that company, its political action committee and employees to McMaster before walking away from its efforts to build two nuclear reactors that so far have cost S.C. customers $2.5 billion in higher rates.
Templeton, the former Haley cabinet director, has garnered the financial backing of some of the state's business leaders, including car dealership owner Warren Peacock and Orangeburg lumber magnate Mikee Johnson.
Peacock has donated $73,500 to Templeton through his dealerships located in the Lowcountry and Midlands. Johhson has given about $57,800 to Templeton through donations, including from family members and his companies.
Smith has drawn $17,500 in donations from an Atlanta real estate developer, more than $13,600 from physicians, and $14,100 from Columbia entrepreneurs Lawrence and Sandra McGuckin.
"It’s unfortunate that it costs so much to run (a campaign)," the College of Charleston's Knotts said. "That said, it’s not particularly surprising when you have competitive races … on both sides. And South Carolina has continued to grow in population and it cost more to get messages out across media markets."
