Longtime Richland Sen. Courson resigns, enters guilty plea in corruption probe

Veteran state Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, resigned from office Monday, pleaded guilty to one count of official misconduct and agreed to cooperate with an ongoing investigation into public corruption in the S.C. State House.
Courson, a former Senate president pro tempore, became the fourth Republican legislator to resign and enter a guilty plea as part of that investigation.
Courson's plea was announced Monday morning in a Richland County courtroom. His trial was on the verge of starting when the deal was announced in a crowded courtroom, full of State Law Enforcement agents, lawyers, media and members of the public.
Courson could face a 10-year prison sentence. However, state Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen deferred sentencing until a later, unspecified date.
For months, Courson's attorney, Rose Mary Parham of Florence, had said the charges against Courson were the result of a "witch hunt" by special prosecutor David Pascoe. Courson insisted he was innocent of any wrong-doing.
The 73-year-old Courson, elected to the state Senate in 1984, was one of the Legislature's longest-serving members. His district includes the University of South Carolina. However, he has been suspended from office since his indictment last year as part of the ongoing State House corruption probe, led by Pascoe. Now, a special election will have to be called to fill the seat.
Courson's indictment stunned the State House. Previously, three House members — a speaker and two former GOP majority leaders — had been indicted, resigned and entered guilty pleas. However, Courson was the first member of the more genteel Senate to be swept up in the State House corruption probe.
Courson was charged with misconduct in office, criminal conspiracy and converting campaign money to his personal use by taking kickbacks from the firm of Republican political consultant Richard Quinn. It is illegal to use campaign money for personal expenses.
Courson's trial was expected to give the public a close-up look at how candidates for public office use or misuse money they raise for their campaigns. Under S.C. law, that money is supposed to be used for campaign expenses only — not personal expenses.
According to the indictment in the case and public statements by Pascoe in court, Courson paid Quinn's Columbia firm a sizable political consulting fee on several occasions. Then, a few days later, the Quinn firm would write Courson a check for just under $10,000. Courson would take that check to a Bank of America branch where he had an account and cash it, leaving the bank with thousands of dollars in his pocket.
In all, Courson paid the Quinn firm $247,829 from 2006 to 2012. Then, the firm paid Courson $132,802 "though multiple transactions," according to the indictment.
Exactly what Courson did with that money — or whether he paid taxes on it — is unknown.
By getting a check from the Quinn firm for less than $10,000, Pascoe has said, Courson avoided a law that requires banks to report all transactions of more than $10,000 to federal law enforcement authorities.
Quinn, too, initially faced broad criminal charges in connection with Pascoe's investigation into influence-peddling at the General Assembly. However, as part of a December plea bargain deal, Pascoe dropped all criminal charges against Quinn. In return, Quinn's firm agreed to pay a fine for illegally lobbying the Legislature, and Quinn agreed to testify before the state grand jury.
Founded in 1978, the Quinn consulting and public relation firm had strong ties to numerous prominent GOP politicians, including Gov. Henry McMaster, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson. Its clients also included the late President Ronald Reagan and the late U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond.
