Pre-election poll shows a fight to the finish in SC governor's race

The race to be South Carolina's next governor could go down to the wire, new polling results show.
A poll released over the weekend by Target-Insyght predicts a competitive race for the Republican nomination in the June 12 primary. Incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster has the backing of 37 percent of GOP voters, down from 46 percent in the same poll in April.
That will likely put McMaster — who became governor only after former Gov. Nikki Haley was appointed the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations last year — in a runoff against one of two other GOP candidates, the poll shows.
Former state agency director Catherine Templeton, campaigning hard on her ties with Haley's administriation, has the backing of 25 percent of Republican primary voters, while businessman and first-time candidate John Warren has 20 percent on his side.
Templeton's numbers have risen slightly from the April poll, when she scored 22 percent. But Warren has shot up from 1 percent, suggesting his ad campaign is having an impact along with the $3 million of his own money he's sunk into becoming governor.
Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant is backed by 5 percent of primary voters, and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill by 3 percent. Eleven percent of voters are undecided, half of the number of undecideds in April.
The same poll shows Templeton with a slight edge over McMaster among male primary voters, 33 percent to 29 percent. McMaster has a slender lead among all voters aged 46 to 64, 31 percent to 30 percent for Templeton.
Meanwhile, almost half of all voters in the Democratic primary are undecided between their three candidates for governor, or are unaware of who the candidates are.
That suggests a potentially tight race between state Rep. James Smith — who has built up a cash lead in the final weeks of the campaign — and outside challengers Phil Noble and Marguerite Willis.
The Republican poll was conducted among 400 GOP voters between May 29 and 31. It included a mix of live and automated interviews on landlines and cell phones.
