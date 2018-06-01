Hurricane season starts today. Here are 5 reminders of how deadly it can be.

With predictions leaning towards a more active Atlantic storm year, the first day of hurricane isn't exactly something to celebrate.
In the past 100 years, South Carolina has been hit with billion dollar storms and hurricanes causing nearly 100 deaths.
Here are some of the worst storms to hit the Palmetto State in the last century:
Hurricane Hugo
When Hugo landed on Sullivans Island in September 1989, top winds were measured at 140 miles-per-hour, according to the Department of Natural Resources. The Category 4 storm managed to travel all the way from West Africa to hit South Carolina straight on the nose after hovering over Atlantic islands.
Hugo traveled from Charleston and passed right by Columbia during the early morning hours, causing $7 billion in damage and killing 49. About 60,000 people lost their homes because of the storm, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Hurricane Hazel
Hazel was turning with winds at about 140 miles-per-hour when it hit near Little River, according to the Department of Natural Resources. In 1954, the Category 4 storm made landfall in the little border town between North and South Carolina, whose residents only had a 24-hour heads up.
The storm, which caused $163 million in damage and 95 deaths, continued its destructive path north, continuing even into Canada. According to the Department of Natural Resources, every pier in Myrtle Beach and many beach-front homes were demolished. North and South Carolina beaches accounted for $63 million in losses.
Hurricane Gracie
As Hurricane Gracie took aim at South Carolina in 1959, coastal residents braces for a Category 4 storm with winds hitting 140 miles-per-hour, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Luckily, before making landfall in Beaufort, Gracie was downgraded to a Category 3, with maximum winds measuring at 125 miles-per-hour.
The weakened storm headed for Columbia before turning towards North Carolina. Overall, the storm wracked up $14 million in damage and 22 deaths, according to the Department of Natural Resources. About 50 percent of that damage was in Charleston County.
Hurricane Matthew
Though Matthew only hit near McClellanville, South Carolina as a Category 1 storm, it caused enough damage to retire its name from the list of Atlantic Hurricane names, according to the National Weather Service. The storm was the most powerful in the Atlantic for the 2016 season, making three landfalls before hitting the Palmetto State. Winds were measured at 87 miles per hour in Hilton Head.
Matthew is responsible for 25 deaths in North Carolina and four deaths in South Carolina, according to the NWS. Damage, which is still being dealt with by some government agencies, is estimated at $10.3 billion.
The Georgia-South Carolina Hurricane
While it didn't hit in the last century, the Georgia-South Carolina hurricane of 1881 deserves a mention on this list. As one of the most deadly hurricanes to hit South Carolina, the Georgia-South Carolina hurricane made landfall south of Savannah, Georgia as a Category 2, according to the National Weather Service. Winds reached about 105 miles-per-hour and caused a 15 foot storm surge in Beaufort. More than 700 deaths were recorded.
