Experienced skydiver, Va woman, 68, dies in Chester county jump

A skydiver died after a "hard landing incident" at Chester County's airport Thursday, officials said.

Coroner officials are on the scene and coroner office staff confirmed one person is deceased.

The skydiver, a client of skydive Carolina, was a 68 year-old woman from Williamsburg, Va., who had done “thousands of jumps before” said Terry Tinker Chester, county coroner. Tinker said the woman’s husband had been notified and told Tinker the woman lived for skydiving.





The incident happened around 4 p.m. on airport property, said Eddie Murphy, Chester County Emergency Management Director. Fire, police, coroner, and emergency management staff responded, Murphy said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tinker said the apparent accident occurred after the woman's main chute opened and she went into a spin, dying from blunt force trauma after hitting the ground.

"This is a case of diver error, or you could call it human error, in the part of the skydiver," Tinker said.

The airport is near Lowrys in northwestern Chester County, about 25 miles southwest of Rock Hill.

Skydive Carolina operates a business at the airport, Murphy said.

Check back for updates.