More charges filed against mother who cops say made up abduction story about dead baby

More charges have been filed against the South Carolina mother accused of making up a report that her baby was violently abducted from her Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

Breanna Lewis was previously charged with filing a false police report, after the 11-month-old baby girl's body was found buried in a diaper box in a yard near her Chesterfield County home, according to Sheriff Jay Brooks.

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old Lewis was charged with improper disposal of human remains, wsoctv.com reported.

Harlee Lane Lewis

Lewis originally said she was checking her mailbox on Jackson Road East at about 2 p.m. Tuesday when a tan and gold SUV stopped in the middle of the road, WCCB reported.

Authorities say Lewis told them that a thin white male, described as about 6-foot-2 with a beard, got out of the van and punched her in the head several times, WBTV reported. He then took the baby, according to the original reports.

Brooks said the sheriff's office believed the mother's report that she'd been assaulted because she had bruises on her face, which investigators later learned were from a wreck she was involved in Monday night, according to wpde.com.

The more Lewis was questioned, the more her story unraveled, Brooks said.

The mother was arrested less than an hour after the baby's body was discovered by sheriff's deputies who saw the diaper box, and when they flipped it over saw a plastic bag with the baby's body, according to wbtv.com.





An Amber Alert was issued for Harlee Lane Lewis shortly before the baby's body was discovered.

The cause of death has not been determined. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

Lewis admitted to making up the story about baby being abducted, wltx.com reported.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and SLED are investigating the case. In addition to Lewis, other family members are being questioned.