Conway Airman surprises mom after five years away

After five years away from home, U.S. Airman Tywan Lawson saw his mother for the first time Saturday.
Lawson, from Conway, sat in the car as his mom was brought outside. He was obviously excited, his bright facial expressions showed exactly how he was feeling.
"I hope I'm ready," he joked moments before his mom walked out.
The Conway Police Department shared the Airman's homecoming via a Facebook Live feed.
In the video, Lawson was first waiting in a car parked a block away from his house as a few police officers got his mom to come outside.
The family was unsure why the officers were in front of their house.
In the car with Lawson was Detective Tyres Knox Nesmith who, along with a few other Conway Police Officers, coordinated the reunion that was about to happen. Nesmith said only her and a few other officers knew about Lawson returning home. They were cautious not to tip off the family.
"No one in his family knew anything at all," said Nesmith, who is a Marine Corps veteran.
As Nesmith pulled up to the house, Lawson thanked her one last time for setting his homecoming up. The surprise was not ruined.
Lawson exited the car and at first his family did not see him.
Then they saw him. He was greeted with screams, excitement and a big hug.
"I don't believe you," his mother said after seeing the surprise her son and the officers set-up.
This Memorial Day weekend, after five years, Lawson will be spending it with family.
Comments