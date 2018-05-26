Neighbors thought they had the 7-foot gator cornered — until it started up the fence

Shari Sebuck says the calls started flooding in around 6:30 a.m.
On the morning of May 25 people of the Planter's Point neighborhood in Mt. Pleasant awoke to find a large creature roaming their streets a Lowcountry news station reported.
People were calling to tell Sebuck, the neighborhood amenities director, about the alligator taking a stroll through their upscale neighborhood.
The Department of Natural Resources, police, and a trapper were called in. As the professionasl did their work, rustling the gator into someone's front yard, Sebuck went to photograph the casual reptilian. The alligator looked cornered then made a run for it, hitting a fence, at which point Sebuck said the amphibious interloper did something she'd never seen before.
"I was taking a picture of how long the gator was, and in one fell swoop it got on top of the fence," Sebuck said, according to WCSC. "I have never in my life seen a gator scale a fence. I didn't know they could do that."
The gator was eventually caught around 10 a.m. WCSC reported. It measured 7 feet.
This was the fifth alligator that's been found in the Planter's Point neighborhood Sebuck told reporters. Still, this gator seems to be the most acrobatic one that Sebuck's seen.
