If you're retiring from the military, head to South Carolina, study says. Here's why

South Carolina is one of the best places for military retirees, according to a WalletHubstudy.
The state clenched No. 5 on the list, which measured economic environment, quality of life and health care.
Florida, Virginia, New Hampshire and Alabama were the only states that scored higher overall, according to the study.
Researchers studied conditions in 50 states and Washington D.C. to determine which had the most favorable consideration of veterans. They studied anything from state taxes on military pension, job growth, number of homeless veterans and number of Veterans Affairs health facilities per number of veterans.
South Carolina broke the top five in most veterans per capita, according to the study. It also was ranked No. 1 for the highest percentage of veteran-owned businesses.
The study also found that red states tend to be more viable for military retirees.
