Customers, not owners, will pay legal bill for pollution case that utility lost

A utility with a history of environmental violations plans to bill its customers for legal expenses to defend a lawsuit that it lost over sewage the company released into the lower Saluda River.
Instead of charging its owners those legal expenses, Carolina Water Service will raise water and sewer rates on up to 28,000 customers, according to the S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff.
Carolina Water is a privately owned utility that serves parts of Columbia, Rock Hill, Anderson and other communities.
Regulatory Staff officials said the utility's legal expenses approached $1 million, most spent defending a lawsuit, filed under the Clean Water Act, by the Congaree Riverkeeper over the utility's pollution of the Saluda River.
Carolina Water Service lost the case.
The state Public Service Commission approved higher water and sewer rates for Carolina Water last week. The PSC also voted to allow Carolina Water's owners a 10.5 percent profit, say Regulatory Staff officials, who opposed the rate hike.
Carolina Water said the 10.5 percent profit is not guaranteed. In addition to legal costs, the rate increase includes money to fix a leaky sewage basin at the utility's Friarsgate wastewater plant in Irmo.
While the PSC says the legal charges are justified, others disagree. Owners should bear the cost of a company's pollution, not customers, according to the riverkeeper and the Office of Regulatory Staff.
"We don't think that ratepayers should be liable for that type of expense,'' said Dawn Hipp, an official with Regulatory Staff.
ORS acting director Nanette Edwards said the PSC's decision "gives a green light to passing litigation costs to ratepayers where the utility failed to comply with the law, was sued and then lost the litigation.”
Bill Stangler, who heads the Congaree Riverkeeper group, said it is hard to understand why the Public Service Commission is allowing Carolina Water to charge its customers the cost of defending the suit. His organization also looks out for the lower Saluda, a state-designated scenic river between Lake Murray and downtown Columbia.
"The ORS raises some very good questions about why the ratepayer should have to pay to defend Carolina Water for violating the federal Clean Water Act,'' Stangler said. "If I was a CWS customer, I'd want to know why that's the case.''
The Public Service Commission said the rate increases it approved were "just and reasonable."
Its decision, issued Thursday, comes as the PSC faces increased scrutiny for decisions that it has made at the expense of utility customers. The commission has been criticized for allowing a series of rate hikes by SCE&G to build two nuclear reactors that later were abandoned. Critics ask why customers, not shareholders, are being hit with the costs.
Carolina Water spokesman Robert Yanity said the PSC agreed the utility's legal expenses were justified and could be repaid by customers over time.
"The commission has long held that prudently incurred legal expenses are recoverable by utilities,'' Yanity said in a written statement. "Like any business, utilities may experience litigation costs associated with their business operations. ... CWS incurred legal expenses to defend and protect the interests of the company and its customers. ''
Records show Carolina Water's water and sewer rates will rise for most of its customers in both the Upstate and Midlands because of the PSC ruling.
Carolina Water is part of a private national utility, Utilities Inc., with a history of pollution problems in South Carolina. From the early 1990s to 2013, state regulators hit Utilities Inc.-owned companies with more enforcement actions than any other utility or government agency in South Carolina, The State newspaper reported in 2013.
The riverkeeper's lawsuit alleged Carolina Water for years had allowed poorly treated sewage to drain into the Saluda River from its aging Interstate 20 wastewater plant. The utility also had failed for decades to tie its sewage system into a regional sewer system to help reduce discharges to the lower Saluda.
In a March 2017 ruling, U.S. District Judge Margaret Seymour sided with the riverkeeper. In her order, Seymour said Carolina Water must pay a $1.5 million fine and close the I-20 discharge pipe.
Carolina Water violated federal pollution discharge limits at least 23 different times, Seymour said.
Seymour's ruling followed years of efforts by the riverkeeper and some Columbia politicians to shut off Carolina Waters' discharge pipe located at I-20. Carolina Water tied its sewage system in with the regional system this year and closed the pipe.
