Teacher faces 16 felony sex crime charges. Student's mom says the school ignored warnings

A teacher at a North Carolina middle school was arrested and charged with 16 felony sex offenses after a former student made allegations of inappropriate contact, the sheriff's department said.
The charges come more than a year after the mother of another student said she warned the school about the teacher but "nothing was done."
Daniel Wade Stanford, 35, was arrested May 18 by the Union County Sheriff's Office, fox46charlotte.com reported.
Union County Public Schools said that the Waxhaw resident resigned from his position as a social studies teacher at Parkwood Middle School earlier in the week, according to wbtv.com. He resigned after a criminal investigation got underway.
"This investigation started less than two weeks ago," sheriff's official Tony Underwood said in a WCNC.com report. "The victim and family came forward, made a report of allegations of inappropriate contact involving this teacher, Mr. Stanford."
Sheriff's deputies said that the offenses occurred between 2014 and 2015 and many of the encounters occurred on the school premises, myfox8.com reported.
The arrest left at least one parent stunned.
"It’s completely floored me; had no idea that that could have been the case," Danielle Moore, whose daughter was a student in Stanford's eighth-grade class this year, told wsoctv.com. "It's a pretty big shock to all of us. It's a big shock to her, too. I mean (my daughter) loved his class."
Another parent said she had earlier alerted school authorities to allegations against the teacher.
"My child came to me concerned several times about a teacher saying and doing inappropriate things. So I told school authorities the kids were with him, and it was secretive," a mother, who wished to remain anonymous, told wcnc.com. "They swept it under the rug."
Stanford was charged with 16 felonies, including four counts of indecent liberties, four counts of indecent liberties with a student, four counts of statutory sex offense and four counts of crimes against nature, according to myfox8.com.
"Who knows what happened between that time and now," the mother said, according to wcnc.com. "I could've saved so many kids, but nothing was done."
The investigation remains open, and anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office, wbtv.com reported.
Communication from the sheriff's office is more information than the school district has given to parents, Moore said.
"It infuriates me that I had no conversation, no email, no letter sent home, no phone call, nothing,” Moore said to wsoctv.com.
