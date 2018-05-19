SLED investigating York County inmate's death

State law enforcement officials in South Carolina are investigating the death of an inmate at York County Detention Center, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

Jail officers discovered an unresponsive inmate in his cell at about 7 p.m. Friday, a report states.

The York County Coroner is not releasing the name of the inmate until his family is notified, the release said.

Officers called emergency medics and performed CPR, however the inmate was not able to be resuscitated, the report states. It is normal procedure for to SLED investigate when an inmate dies while in custody.

Rock Hill police arrested the 38-year-old man March 17 for shoplifting, and again on April 6 for possession of marijuana and contraband while in jail, the release said.

He was sent to the York County Detention Center and back to Rock Hill for a court hearing May 15. He was brought back to York County jail the same day, where he died, the release said.

