SC doctor accused of manslaughter wants job back at Lexington Medical Center

A doctor charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a friend has had restored his once-suspended medical license and wants to get back to work at Lexington Medical Center, his attorney said Friday.

The medical license of Adam Lazzarini, a hip surgeon, was suspended by the S.C. Board of Medical Examiners after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter earlier this month by the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

However, the licensing board said Friday that Lazzarini is a doctor "in good standing."

Despite getting his medical license restored, Lazzarini has been prohibited by Lexington Medical Center from returning to work, said his lawyer, Eric Bland.





The hospital previously sent out a blast email to all doctors and staff notifying them that Lazzarini had been arrested and his license suspended, Bland said.

'"He is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," Bland said. "There's a real need for his services."

Lazzarini is an outstanding hip surgeon with no disciplinary issues and should be allowed to return to work, Bland said. "There is nothing in his background medically or personally to indicate he is a threat to anyone."

Lazzarini works in the hospital's sports orthopedics department.

A Lexington Medical spokeswoman said late Friday that Lazzarini "remains on leave from the hospital."

Last Oct. 9, in a bedroom at Lazzarini's house in Cayce, William Player Holland was shot and killed. At first, Cayce police called the shooting an accident.

On May 1, paramedics were called to Lazzarini's home and found his wife, Vanessa Biery, unresponsive. She later died. Results of an autopsy have not been released.

While investigating Biery's death, police said they found evidence indicating Lazzarini had lied about how Holland met his death, and that the deaths of Lazzarini's wife and Holland were related.

"Everybody doesn't need to jump to conclusions," Bland said. "He's still a doctor and has the right to practice medicine."