Teacher placed on leave after yanking a 1st-grader down the hall by the hair, cops say

A South Carolina elementary school teacher has been accused of dragging a first-grade student by the hair, according to school and law enforcement officials.
Suzanne Brown Atkinson has been placed on leave by Florence School District One, wbtw.com reported.
The 63-year-old Florence resident has also been arrested on multiple charges by the Florence Police Department, according to wmbfnews.com.
Atkinson was charged with two counts of child cruelty, wpde.com reported.
Police said Atkinson was charged because she "grabbed and pulled child by hair guiding child down the hall at school," on consecutive days — May 3 and May 4 — according to wmbfnews.com.
On Thursday morning, Atkinson turned herself in at the Florence County Detention Center, where she was booked, wbtw.com reported.
Her bond was set at $1,000, $500 for each charge, and has been released, according to wpde.com.
Although Atkinson is out of jail, she can not return to Carver Elementary School during an investigation of inappropriate actions toward a student, wmbfnews.com reported.
“This is indeed an unfortunate incident; however, we have cooperated fully with law enforcement officials during the investigation of this matter," Carver Elementary School Principal Chris Rogers said in a news release. "We, at Carver Elementary School, have as our number one priority the safety of our students. We are very concerned about the welfare of the student affected by this incident. We will do all that we possibly can do to ensure parents and students that this was an isolated occurrence at this school, and that we will continue working to ensure the safety of all students here at Carver Elementary.”
