Parents suing American Airlines over daughter's death to tell their story on 'Today' show

On April 15, 2016, Brittany Oswell was coming home to Lexington with her new husband after his military service in Hawaii. Three days later, Oswell died in a Texas hospital, after suffering an embolism and going into cardiac arrest on an American Airlines flight from Honolulu.

The 25-year-old nurse's family is suing the airline, and her parents will discuss the lawsuit when they make an appearance on national television on Thursday.

Christopher and Tina Starks, who have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against American Airlines, will appear on "Megyn Kelly Today," along with their attorney Brad Cranshaw.

The Starks' interview with the former Fox News anchor will be broadcast on NBC at 9 a.m., the third hour of the "Today" show.

"When Brittany got on the plane, she stepped into her coffin," Cranshaw told The State in April. "It's a tragedy."

Oswell, and her now widowed husband Cory, were flying from Hawaii to South Carolina, with a stop in Dallas-Fort Worth. According to the lawsuit, she began feeling ill somewhere over Los Angeles.

Between one and three hours later, when the flight was over Albuquerque, New Mexico, Brittany was discovered lying on the floor of the bathroom after having fallen ill, according to the lawsuit.

When a doctor who was a passenger on the flight examined Brittany, she "directed the flight attendants to inform the flight crew that it needed to divert the plane ... to the nearest airport, so Brittany could receive proper medical care," according to the lawsuit.

No landing was ever attempted, according to the lawsuit.

"The doctor asked to land the plane three times," Cranshaw told The State in April. "The doctor who was holding Brittany was begging them to land."

Medical equipment on the plane was not functioning and during the flight Brittany stopped breathing and her pulse stopped, according to the lawsuit. The doctor attempted to use a defibrillator, but no shock was administered despite three attempts.

The doctor and flight attendants administered CPR, but Brittany never regained consciousness on the flight or thereafter, the lawsuit says.

Brittany was taken to Baylor Medical Center, and on April 18, a doctor diagnosed Brittany with no brain activity, and she was removed from life support and declared dead, according to the lawsuit.

Brittany's family accuses American Airlines of negligence, according to the lawsuit. They are seeking damages in an amount to be determined by a jury for severe emotional distress, anxiety, grief, and sorrow.

An American Airlines representative said the company was "deeply saddened by this event and our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to Mrs. Oswell's loved ones," CNN reported. "We take the safety of our passengers very seriously and we are looking into the details of the complaint."