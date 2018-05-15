SC golfer missed the cut in a PGA event. Wife called him 'loser' and attacked, cops say

Things went from bad to worse for Lucas Glover last weekend.
The South Carolina native missed the 54-hole cut at one of the PGA Tour's premier events, The Players Championship, which is held in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
After failing to qualify for the final round, the 2009 U.S. Open champion was attacked by his wife for his poor showing in the tournament, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, golfdigest.com reported.
Krista Glover was arrested after the sheriff's office said she "forcefully attacked" Glover, and his mother, Hershey Glover, in front of the couple's two children, according to nypost.com.
Lucas and Krista Glover were involved in an altercation when Hershey Glover tried to intervene, but the 62-year-old then became a target for Krista Glover, The Associated Press reported.
Hershey Glover had blood on her shirt and told sheriff's deputies that she was hit in the chest, according to golfdigest.com, adding that law enforcement noted both Hershey and Lucas Glover suffered multiple lacerations.
The Clemson alum told deputies that Krista Glover had been drinking during the day as he struggled to make the final cut, shooting a 78 on Saturday, according to deadspin.com.
The same website reported that Lucas Glover told deputies that “every time he plays poorly in a tournament, Krista begins yelling at him, stating he is a ‘loser’ and (wimp) and ultimately starting an altercation with him about his performance.”
Despite the report, the 38-year-old golfer asked sheriff's deputies not to arrest his wife, dailymail.co.uk reported.
When the sheriff's deputies did arrest Krista Glover, they reported that she "forcefully tried to separate herself from the arresting deputy and refused to be placed into a patrol car," and that she attempted to wrap her legs around the car door according to actionnewsjax.com.
Krista Glover reportedly damaged the patrol car by kicking the door and loosened her handcuffs as she tried to run away, but she was stopped, golfdigest.com reported.
She also used threatening language toward the deputies, according to the arrest report, which stated Krista said, "Wait till the Tour hears about this. You will lose your job. This is why cops get shot in the face. Wait till I talk with the judge, you will be (freaking) fired over this.”
Krista Glover was arrested and charged with domestic battery and resisting arrest. She was released Sunday morning after posting $2,500 bond, deadspin.com reported.
According to the arrest report, Lucas Glover also told deputies that his wife told him "he better win or her and the kids would leave him and he would never see their kids again."
However, the Greenville native took a softer approach when addressed the issue on Twitter on Tuesday.
“Everyone is fine," he tweeted. "Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter. We thank you for respecting our privacy as we work through this unfortunate situation.”
In addition to winning the U.S. Open, Lucas Glover has finished first in three PGA tournaments during his career, according to pgatour.com. He has earned more than $20 million in his career, and has one top-10 finish in 2018.
