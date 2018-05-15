How SC lawmakers are trying to fix SCANA's failed nuclear project
Since the V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project was abandoned, SC lawmakers and agencies have tried to keep SCE&G and parent company SCANA from overcharging power customers for the failed project. Here is a summary of what has happened.
The Wando Bridge in Charleston, S.C., has been closed for emergency repairs after a cable snapped Monday. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the bridge will be closed for at least 48 hours. Here are the detours.
A 65-year-old woman complained of leg pain while on a cruise ship sitting 50 miles off the coast of Charleston, S.C. A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston transported her to the Medical University of South Carolina.
Logan Cambro wants to slow speeders in his Point Comfort Road neighborhood so he patrols it in a chicken suit. He signals motorists to slow down when his speed gun tells him they are going faster than the speed limit.
St. Helena Island resident James Garfield Smalls, 98, sings a spiritual on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, one of many in his repertoire. Smalls is to be recognized by the South Carolina Arts Commission with the Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award.
A motorhome caught fire on interstate 95 in Colleton County Thursday night, killing one person. The trees surrounding the vehicle also caught fire, and traffic was backed up for a few hours, according to the fire department.