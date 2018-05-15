Here's the new head of SC's education lottery

There's not that much new about the S.C. education lottery's new executive director.
The Lottery Commission on Tuesday formally gave the job to Hogan Brown. Brown has served as the interim director since Paul Bethea left the position on Nov. 1, 2016.
He had been the lottery’s director of legal services since 2001, where he was a key player in the launch of the lottery in early 2002, lottery officials said.
Commission chairman Sam Litchfield said Brown has overseen an increase in revenue and a drop in expenses in his time in charge, even as Brown worked to replace all of the lottery's 3,800 retail terminals in the state.
