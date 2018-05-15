SC man tried to pay $2,500 to kill a witness while behind bars, SLED says

A Berkeley County man arrested on charges of criminal sexual misconduct and robbery was charged again Monday with trying to hire someone to commit a murder, according to a S.C. Law Enforcement Division statement.
Aaron McKenzie Capers, 18, of Goose Creek, was charged with solicitation to commit a felony after he tried to pay $2,500 for someone to kill an unnamed witness on March 29, according to the SLED statement.
Capers was already behind bars at Hill-Finklea Detention Center for charges of criminal sexual misconduct, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and burglary when he tried to put out the hit, according to jail records.
Capers will remain at the Berkeley jail, according to the SLED statement.
