It started with an embarrassing haircut and ended with his teacher assaulting him, teen says

A South Carolina high school student was trying to hide an embarrassing haircut and had his jacket wrapped around his head, according to live5news.com.
The 15-year-old reported he was involved in an altercation, counton2.com reported.
But it wasn't with another student, and it wasn't because he was teased or taunted in the school's hallway because of his hairstyle.
It was something entirely different.
The Military Magnet Academy student said he was confronted and assaulted by a teacher, according to a North Charleston Police Department incident report.
The incident occurred May 11 at the North Charleston school, according to counton2.com, which reported the student was sitting in a school hallway with a jacket covering his head.
A teacher soon approached, but did not offer encouragement.
The student said the teacher told him to take the jacket off his head because it was not school-issued attire, according to live5news.com.
The incident report said that the student refused the order, causing the teacher, 35-year-old Tiffany Williams, to respond in anger counton2.com reported.
At this point, the student still had the jacket on his head and tried to walk to a classroom, away from the teacher, who tried to stop him by pushing the 15-year-old and saying he "needs to keep a three foot distance from her," according to live5news.com.
Williams continued to yell at the student as she followed him into the classroom, according to the incident report, pulling the jacket off his head.
The student told police he responded by pushing the teacher to leave the classroom, counton2.com reported.
A video shows that Williams then grabbed him by his collar and yanked the student back and off balance, according to live5news.com, which added that the student tried to rush the teacher, but was stopped by other students.
It was at this point that the student reported the altercation to the school's resource officer, according to the incident report.
The teacher has been placed on leave, Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said in a news release, adding the school district is investigating the incident.
Although no charges have been filed, a police investigation is ongoing, North Charleston Police Department spokesman Spencer Pryor said, according to live5news.com.
