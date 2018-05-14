Drug charges re-instated against sister of SC white supremacist, killer Dylann Roof

Charges of simple possession of marijuana have been re-instated against Morgan Roof, the high school-aged sister of white supremacist and murderer Dylann Roof.
The re-instatement of the misdemeanor drug charge was confirmed Monday by Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.
Morgan Roof, 18, was arrested in March at A.C. Flora High School and charged with two felony counts of carrying weapons — a knife and pepper spray — on school grounds and simple possession of marijuana.
The weapons counts are pending, Lott said.. At the time, Morgan Roof told officers that she had the weapons for her protection.
The marijuana charge against Roof was dropped in late April without public explanation. But Lott said Monday the charge was dropped due to a paperwork mix-up. A subpoena to appear in court was sent to the wrong deputy, instead of the deputy involved in Roof's arrest, Lott said.
The pot charge was re-instated with the agreement of all parties — the Sheriff's Department, the magistrate and Roof's defense attorney, John Delgado, Lott said. The charges will be prosecuted by the 5th Circuit solicitor's office.
Delgado could not be reached for comment.
Dylann Roof, a self-avowed white supremacist, murdered nine black parishioners in June 2015 during a bible study class at Charleston's historic Emanuel AME Church. In January 2017, he was sentenced to death after a federal trial.
