SC lawmaker fractures shoulder in fall at State House

The state House of Representatives stood in prayer Wednesday evening after learning that state Rep. Leola Robinson-Simpson had fractured a shoulder in a Statehouse fall.
Rep. Chandra Dillard, a fellow Greenville Democrat, told the House earlier this week of her colleague's fall and her trip to a hospital.
House Speaker Jay Lucas told the House prior to adjournment Wednesday evening that Robinson-Simpson, 73, had contacted him and told him she was in pain and requested prayers.
"Let's stand and pray for Miss Leola, who has a fractured shoulder and is in a great deal of pain," Lucas told the House. "We'll pray that the Lord will come and remove that pain as she deals with this fall. We miss Miss Simpson, and we'll continue to keep her in our thoughts and prayers."
House members then stood and prayed silently.
Dillard told the House that Robinson-Simpson was cared for at the Statehouse by the doctor on duty before being taken to a hospital.
Robinson-Simpson began her House service in 2013, having served previously as a member of the Greenville County School Board since 1996.
She is a former director of Greenville Technical College.
She earned her undergraduate degree from York College at the City University of New York in 1975 and her Master's degree from Furman University in 1990.
She serves on the House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee as well as the House Regulations and Administrative Procedures Committee.
