Elementary students raised $1,200 selling candy bars. Then a janitor found it, SC cops say

The elementary school students in Laurens, South Carolina, have been selling candy bars since December in hopes of raising enough money to take a field trip to Charleston. By the end of April, they had raised $1,200.
The money was being kept in a Ziploc bag inside the classroom, Fox Carolina reported, and that's where the janitor found it.
On April 30, the principal at Ford Elementary School reported to a school resource officer that the $1,200 earned by the students had been stolen from the classroom.
The sheriff’s office arrested Timothy Leon Cook for petit larceny Wednesday and booked him in Johnson Detention Center, according to a news release from Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
Cook works as a janitor at the school and admitted to taking the money, the sheriff’s office said.
Cook has a criminal history for possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, driving under suspension and use of a vehicle without the owner’s permission, according to the sheriff’s office.
“It is absolutely incomprehensible that someone could steal money from these children which they, their parents, teachers, staff, and volunteers worked so hard to raise for this field trip,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said.
“This criminal is now where he belongs, behind bars and away from these children.”
