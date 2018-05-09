With deadline approaching, more South Carolinians are signing up to vote

South Carolina is registering new voters at a faster pace than before the last midterm election in 2014.

The S.C. Election Commission has seen 225,037 voters register in the 1 1/2 years since the 2016 election, up from 159,287 in the same period before the 2014 midterm elections.

The deadline to register for the state's June 12 primaries is Saturday if you register in person at a county voter registration office. Applications can be faxed or emailed on Sunday, and mailed applications can be postmarked as late as Monday.

The new registrations tabulated by the State Election Commission include new voters moving into the state, in-state voters registering for the first time, and registered voters who have moved since the last election.





In calendar year 2018, the number of South Carolinians registering to vote consistently has exceeded 2014 registrations on a month-to-month basis. Almost 4,000 more new voters registered in January 2018 compared to January 2014, 3,000 more in February and 5,000 more in March.

Registrations have slowed since then, however. In April 2018, registrations surpassed 2014 numbers by less than 600. In the first week of May, new registrations were down 2,000 compared to the same week in 2014.

The 2014 primaries did not feature a competitive race for governor in either the Democratic or Republican primaries. However, both parties had statewide races for both a regular and a special U.S. Senate election, among other statewide offices.

This year, both parties have contested primaries for governor. Nationally, Democratic voters, a minority in South Carolina, also have been energized by the 2016 election of President Donald Trump, who is popular in the Palmetto State among GOP voters, according to polls.

Despite the uptick in new registrations, the total number of voters in the state has gone down since 2016 — to 3,033,155 from 3,157,327. That's partly because inactive voters — those who haven't cast a ballot in the last four elections — have been taken off the voter rolls ahead of the primary, said elections spokesman Chris Whitmire.