Hurricane season will be here soon. Here's how to gear up now

The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season will be here in a few weeks, and Horry County Emergency Management officials are already recommending to gear up for it.
Hurricane season officially begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30, with the peak occurring between mid-August and late October.
Horry County EMD has been tweeting tips during hurricane preparedness week, which runs from May 6 to May 12.
Officials urge to assemble your hurricane kit now, which should include enough supplies to last for at least 72 hours.
Items recommended for a basic emergency supply kit:
- Water - one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days
- Food - non-perishable
- A battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
- Flashlight
- First aid kit
- Extra batteries
- Whistle to signal for help
- A dust mask to help help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
- Wrench of pliers to turn off utilities
- Manual can opener for food
- Local maps
- Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
- Prescriptions and medications
- Cash on hand
- Extra gasoline
You can download a list and print it out by clicking here.
