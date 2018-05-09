Salaries are low and not moving up. Study says SC one of worst states for cops

With one of the lowest income levels and little chance to grow, South Carolina was ranked one of the worst states for law enforcement officers in a new WalletHub study.
The study, which measures "police-friendliness" in 50 states and the District of Columbia, considered factors suck as officer income, police deaths and department budgets.
South Carolina ranked 44, with states like West Virginia, New Mexico and Louisiana ranking behind it.
According to the study, law enforcement officers in the Palmetto state made the lowest median income, and the state ranked 46th for income growth.
It also ranked in the high 30's in opportunity and completion; job hazards and protection; and quality of life.
North Dakota was ranked the best state to be an officer.
Comments