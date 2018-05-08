This iconic Upstate SC restaurant will make Travel Channel debut next week

Ever wanted to see your face on the Travel Channel? Diners stopping by Beacon Drive-In in Spartanburg may get their chance next week.
TV crews from the Travel Channel will be filming a six- to seven-minute segment at the Upstate landmark restaurant Monday for their show Food Paradise.
"It's an honor for us to be on the Travel Channel," owner Karen Harwell said.
Crews will descend on the restaurant at about 3:30 p.m. Monday and film until 1 a.m., Harwell said. While they're at the restaurant, they'll interview customers in the dining room from 5 to 7 p.m.
Afterward, crews will be featuring two signature Beacon dishes, but the Travel Channel asked Harwell keep which items will be featured a secret.
Though she's not really sure why the Travel Channel chose to feature her restaurant, Harwell said it may be because of its debut on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives during its first season in 2007.
Harwell hopes the segment helps continue promoting growth in Spartanburg.
