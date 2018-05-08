21 SC elementary students taken to hospital after bus crash

After a school bus crashed Tuesday morning in Colleton County, 21 students are being taken to area hospitals, according to a Colleton County Fire Rescue tweet.
The students were headed to Cottageville Elementary School when the bus crashed near U.S. Highway 17A at about 7:30 a.m., Counton News 2 reported.
Along with the 18 students who got minor injuries, two people in an SUV were hurt during the crash, according to fire rescue. They were also taken to Colleton Medical Center.
The SUV was driving too fast, hitting the back of the bus, S.C. Highway Patrol told News 2.
