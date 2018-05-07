She's 92 and about to earn her 3rd degree. In two weeks, she's going to start another

There is no stopping Annie Dillard.
On Wednesday, Dillard will participate in Midlands Technical College's graduation ceremony, according to wltx.com, which reported that Dillard will be getting an Associate's Degree in Liberal Arts. It will be her third degree.
By the way, Dillard is 92 years old.
Dillard won't just be the oldest graduate being honored in the ceremony, she will be the oldest graduate in the history of Midlands Tech, according to wistv.com.
"I feel excited. I feel good to the extent that I knew I would make it," Dillard said to wcnc.com. "To be with the younger group and to be able to keep up with them, that's a joy for me. I feel like I'm welcomed and I just felt like this was the place for me."
The graduation ceremony will be held on the big stage at Colonial Life Arena, according to Midlands Tech's website. And Dillard will be the first to cross the stage.
Dillard will will open the procession as the first person to get their degree at the ceremony, wistv.com reported.
Dillard enrolled at Midlands Tech 5 years ago, according to wltx.com, which said the widow, mother and hair salon owner plans on starting working toward another degree two weeks after graduation.
Dillard is active outside of the classroom as well. One commenter on a Facebook post mentioned she is a member of a bowling league.
"She is a very good bowler. I tell her all the time, I’m going be like her when I grow up."
