How to watch SC gov candidates - most of them, anyway - debate next week

Most of the candidates to be South Carolina's next governor will take part in televised debates next week - with one big exception.

Seven of the eight candidates will take part in two nights of debates at the College of Charleston. The Democratic candidates will debate at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 15. The Republican candidates will follow a day later at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 16.

Incumbent S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster will not be attending the GOP debate, but it will feature Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill, former state agency director Catherine Templeton, and Greenville businessman John Warren.

McMaster's campaign said he has other meetings and events scheduled in Horry and Georgetown counties the evening of the debate.

All three Democratic candidates — Charleston businessman Phil Noble, Columbia attorney and S.C. Rep. James Smith, and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis — will participate in the Tuesday debate.

The debates will be broadcast statewide. WACH FOX in Columbia will broadcast the debates in the Midlands. The debates will also be carried on WCIV in Charleston, WPDE in Myrtle Beach and WLOS in Asheville.

Free tickets to both debates are available online.