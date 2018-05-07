Tired of rising college tuition? This SC lawmaker says he has a plan to fix it

A South Carolina lawmaker has a plan to stop college tuition from going up — just don't expect it to get passed this year.
State Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, will file a bill to fix what he sees as the four biggest issues in higher education: tuition increasing at "an astronomical, unsustainable rate," colleges recruiting out-of-state students to balance their budgets, fixing campus buildings that have fallen into disrepair and "streamlining a bureaucratic mess."
Sheheen will unveil the proposal — and detail the plan's specifics — Tuesday at an 11 a.m. news conference on the first floor of the State House.
"Broadly, what I'm trying to do in proposing this is freezing tuition growth, disincentivizing growth of out-of-state students and fix taxpayers' crumbling college buildings," said state Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw. "The goal is to do this over the long term without raising taxes."
University of South Carolina spokesman Jeff Stensland said the university is aware of the proposal, but is waiting to comment publicly until the news conference.
With this being the last week of legislative session and lots of unfinished business, the bill almost certainly won't pass this year. Sheheen said he started meeting with "key senators" and "stakeholders" in November 2017 and is filing the bill late in the session to boost it's chances of succeeding when the legislature reconvenes.
"My experience is on major changes in state government, the best way to do it is to launch it in the spring," Sheheen said.
Sheheen's proposal embodies many of the reforms favored by the Commission on Higher Education in its formal list of priorities dubbed "Student Bill of Rights" it approved last month. The education oversight body called on the state's universities to cap tuition, limit out of state enrollment, increase funding for building maintenance, make course credits transfer more easily between schools and increase transparency in student's fees.
"This is what our commission has been talking about for...the last two years," said the commission's interim Executive Director Jeff Schilz.
