Flight bound for Myrtle Beach makes emergency landing in NC

An Allegiant flight headed for Myrtle Beach was forced to make an emergency landing on Sunday afternoon in Asheville because of a "noxious smell," multiple media outlets are reporting.
Flight 1878 left about 3 p.m. from Indiana and was scheduled to land in Myrtle Beach about 4:30 p.m., according to WRTV, an Indianapolis news station. But a bad smell caused the airplane to make an emergency landing mid-flight at Asheville Regional Airport, the news station reported.
A passenger on the flight told the news station she smelled a "burning, smoky smell" near the cabin, WRTV reported.
In a statement to WRTV, Allegiant said the flight landed in Asheville "out of an abundance of caution to check out an electrical odor." The cause of the odor is unknown.
