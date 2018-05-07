Freedom to light up in some SC parks will go up in smoke if city council approves ban

Depending on the outcome of a vote Tuesday, smoking could be outlawed in hundreds of public parks in South Carolina.

The Charleston City Council is expected to vote on an ordinance proposing to ban all smoking in the city parks. That would include e-cigarettes.

If approved by the city council, smoking would be banned in 120 parks that cover more than 1,800 total acres of land, according to Charleston's website.

The proposed ban would be similar to ones already in effect at the Medical University of South Carolina, the College of Charleston and The Citadel, counton2.com reported.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

A Mooresville vape shop owner was arrested after police said he sold synthetic products to a high school student who then overdosed. Nam Y. Huh AP

This is not the first time the City Council has voted on public smoking in Charleston. Smoking was banned in all Charleston businesses, including restaurants and bars, in 2012, according to abcnews4.com.

Discarded cigarette butts is a problem in parks, but the primary concern motivating the ordinance is secondhand smoke, postandcourier.com reported.





You should be able to enjoy fresh air in parks without having to breathe in secondhand smoke, according to City Parks Director Jason Kronsberg, counton2.com reported.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 20 percent of adults in South Carolina smoke cigarettes.

"Whatever decision you make around tobacco is yours," Susan Johnson, director of health promotion for MUSC, said, according to postandcourier.com. "But our job is to keep everyone safe and create a healthy environment."