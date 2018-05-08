Why are SC teachers fleeing at record rates? Here's a look at the crisis by the numbers

A 65-year-old woman complained of leg pain while on a cruise ship sitting 50 miles off the coast of Charleston, S.C. A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston transported her to the Medical University of South Carolina.
St. Helena Island resident James Garfield Smalls, 98, sings a spiritual on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, one of many in his repertoire. Smalls is to be recognized by the South Carolina Arts Commission with the Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award.
Logan Cambro wants to slow speeders in his Point Comfort Road neighborhood so he patrols it in a chicken suit. He signals motorists to slow down when his speed gun tells him they are going faster than the speed limit.
A motorhome caught fire on interstate 95 in Colleton County Thursday night, killing one person. The trees surrounding the vehicle also caught fire, and traffic was backed up for a few hours, according to the fire department.
A gyroplane crashed at the end of the runway at Beaufort County Airport on Lady's Island on Monday. The pilot was injured and taken to the hospital, where he later died. A gyroplane is a rotary wing aircraft similar to a helicopter. The airport wa
John Calvert, 47, and Elizabeth Calvert, 45, owned the company that operates Harbour Town Yacht Basin and another that rented 125 vacation properties. Elizabeth Calvert was also a Savannah business attorney. They lived part-time on their 40-foot y
Special Prosecutor David Pascoe and Judge Carmen Mullen spar after Pascoe asked the judge to recuse herself during a special hearing in the Quinn statehouse corruption trial held on Wednesday at the Beaufort County Courthouse.