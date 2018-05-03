His wife died Tuesday, but Lexington doctor was charged in another death days later, coroner says

A Lexington County doctor was charged in the shooting death of a salesman Thursday, just days after his wife died, according to the coroner.

Dr. Adam Lazzarini turned himself in Thursday morning at the Lexington County Detention Center, where he was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and obstructing justice, according to Cayce spokesperson Ashley Hunter.

Hours later, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher reported that Lazzarini's wife, Vanessa Brooke Biery, was found dead in her home May 1.

Biery's residence, in the 200 block of Hunters Mill Drive, is the same location where William Player Holland died in October 2017 as the result of a single gunshot wound to the chest, Fisher confirmed.

The 46-year-old Lazzarini's charges stem from the death of Holland, a Columbia salesman.

Biery, 43, was found dead in her home of unknown circumstances, according to Fisher.

Biery’s death was reported by Lazzarini, at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday, Fisher said.

Fisher reported that an autopsy of Biery was conducted Thursday at MUSC in Charleston, but the results of that autopsy are pending.

There is an investigation into Biery's death, involving the Cayce Department of Public Safety and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

The fatal shooting of Holland occurred Oct. 9, 2017 at the residence located near the intersection of Emanuel Church and Platt Springs roads.





Holland, 30, was a sales representative for CrossLink Orthopaedics/Stryker. He was visiting the Hunters Mill Drive residence, Cayce Department of Public Safety Capt. Jim Crosland said in October.

Lazzarini is an employee of Lexington Medical Center, specializing in orthopaedic surgery at Southeastern Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine in West Columbia.

According to his bio, Lazzarini "is an expert in hip arthroscopy, including management of labral tears, tendon injuries and impingement."

"We are aware of the charges brought against Dr. Adam Lazzarini. We have placed him on leave and we trust that law enforcement and the judicial process will bring a just, speedy resolution to this investigation," Lexington Medical Center said of Lazzarini's arrest in a statement, according to wistv.com. "We encourage Dr. Lazzarini’s patients to contact his practice to transition their care to another provider."

Lazzarini is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.