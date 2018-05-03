SC teacher kicked 10-year-old student, police say

A Richland County school teacher turned himself in on charges of cruelty to children for kicking a 10-year-old boy in the back, according to the sheriff's department.
Robert Dill, 48, surrendered to authorities Wednesday, the Richland County Sheriff's Department said this morning.
The mother of a 10-year-old boy, who is a student at Windsor Elementary in Richland School District 2, reported to the school that the boy had been kicked in the back by his teacher, according to Deputy Cynthia Roldan. The incident happened April 10.
The mother said the teacher, identified as Dill, was doing a "pull up" in the doorway of her son's classroom when the teacher kicked the boy in the back, Roldan said. The teacher did not apologize or even address the incident, the mother told investigators.
Only after the boy’s father contacted the school did the teacher call and apologize to the mother, saying that he unintentionally kicked her son, Roldan said. The mother said there is a small bruise on her son’s back upper left shoulder and he was complained of slight back pain.
Dill has no prior criminal charges in South Carolina, according to State Law Enforcement Division records.
Cruelty to children is a misdemeanor that carries up to 30 days in jail or a $200 fine, under South Carolina law.
Comments