'Divine intervention' or 'misplaced priorities:' SC reacts to potential abortion ban

Republicans rejoiced and Democrats grimaced Thursday over the S.C. Senate's vote Wednesday night to give preliminary approval to a bill that would outlaw virtually every abortion in South Carolina.
As the debate before a final vote began Thursday, the bill’s odds of passing the Senate remained unclear.
Either way, House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-York, told The State he would push the House to reject the plan, insisting instead on an earlier version of the bill — which the House already passed — that banned only “dismemberment” abortions, a procedure used to terminate 22 S.C. pregnancies in 2016.
Simrill called the amendment expanding the “dismemberment” ban to an outright abortion ban a "diversion from the real issue of protecting unborn children from a barbaric procedure that allows for dismemberment in the womb."
"Unless Roe v. Wade is overturned,” Simrill said, “the General Assembly must work within existing legal parameters to increase protections for the life of the unborn rather than knowingly pass unconstitutional legislation. If the Senate sends the bill back to the House, our members will nonconcur and work out the challenges in a conference committee."
The outright ban under debate in the Senate would outlaw roughly 97 percent of the approximately 5,700 abortions performed each year in South Carolina, according to state Sen. Brad Hutto, the Orangeburg Democrat who suggested Senate Republicans run with that proposal.
Hutto says the proposal is unconstitutional and would be struck down in the courts.
However, Senate Republicans want to spark a court challenge that could be used to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision affirming abortion rights.
“It’s a historic opportunity to test the new composition of the Supreme Court in hopes of saving tens of thousands of innocent children in South Carolina,” said state Sen. Wes Climer, R-York.
Republican Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday he is not concerned the new law, if passed, could be struck down in court.
“Sometimes you have to fight for what you believe in,” said McMaster, who is seeking the GOP nomination for governor in next month’s primary. “I think there’s nothing wrong with that bill, and any bill that reduces abortions in South Carolina, I am for and I will sign.”
Other governor’s race candidates also seized the chance to weigh in on Wednesday night’s Senate vote.
Charleston labor attorney Catherine Templeton, who is challenging McMaster in June, noted that when she was pregnant with twins, doctors told her one child may have to be aborted.
“My husband and I sided with life. I'm hopeful the House will also side with life," Templeton said in a statement. "They must act swiftly to pass this measure, and others like it, that will give thousands of innocent children the chance to live.”
Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, an Anderson Republican running for governor, called Wednesday night a “great night for the unborn.”
“I just think the Lord is doing something,” Bryant said. “The amendment that passed would outlaw 97 percent of abortions in South Carolina. What’s even more exciting is what the House did last night. …. A resounding majority in the House defunded Planned Parenthood.”
State Sen. William Timmons, a Greenville Republican running for Congress, said some Senate Republicans are interpreting it as “divine intervention” that a Democrat — Hutto — offered up the amendment that could be used to ban abortions.
Timmons said state Sen. Richard Cash, one of the staunchest abortion opponents in the Legislature, “has been working 20 years to get this done, and we just kind of backed into where we are now. It’s just interesting. I think somebody is going to write a book about what happened last night.”
However, state Rep. James Smith, a Columbia Democrat running for governor, said the vote was evidence of the Legislature’s “misplaced priorities.”
“This radical, extremist bill not only does not meet the priorities of our state, it is a direct political assault on the constitutional rights of the women of South Carolina,” Smith said. “As governor, I would not only veto this bill, I would work to defeat it before it even crossed my desk.”
Smith's opponents in the June Democratic gubernatorial primary also criticized the vote on abortion.
"It's a political game playing and posturing more than anything else," said Charleston businessman Phil Noble. "It's a diversion. What they ought to be dealing with is corruption, the utility (nuclear fiasco) and fixing our education system."
Women’s groups were being mobilized Thursday to urge their senators to vote against the Senate’s abortion ban, according to Ashley Crary Lidow, associate director of policy and government relations for the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network’s S.C. chapter.
“We’re not playing games anymore,” she said. “We’re already ranking at the bottom as a state for women’s equality with men, and this is going to tank us straight to the bottom.”
Vicki Ringer, public affairs director for Planned Parenthood Votes South Atlantic, called the Senate proposal "one of the most extreme anti-abortion bills in the country."
"The amended version of the bill approved yesterday would have far-reaching consequences for South Carolina women and families and is in direct conflict with federal law," she said. "Efforts to ban abortion have been rejected by courts and voters time and time again. We urge S.C. legislators to reject this extreme and dangerous legislation.”
State Sen. John Scott, a Richland Democrat running for lieutenant governor on Florence attorney Marguerite Willis’ gubernatorial ticket, said whatever the Senate passes, if anything, likely will be decided by the Supreme Court, anyway.
“The bill really attacks the healthcare community, especially doctors,” Scott said.
House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, said the Senate’s bill is just "another way that the male body in this General Assembly can take away more of women's rights ... and do so under the guise of trying to protect them from themselves."
Rutherford said he expects the bill to pass the House.
"Because that's the foolishness we engage in," he said. "The people of South Carolina should be embarrassed that as they suffer through having to pay bills for a failed nuclear plant, as they suffer through low education, as they suffer through trying to find higher-paying jobs, what we're down here dealing with is bills that mean absolutely nothing."
