'Love you Jahiem, with everything in me': Act of kindness brings SC teen to tears

One South Carolina teenager's act of kindness brought a classmate to tears.
It's understandable: Watching the video Sofi Cruz Turner posted on Facebook stirs emotions.
The Conway High School sophomore surprised a friend in need, named Jahiem, with a thoughtful gift. And she delivered the surprise to her fellow student during class.
In her Facebook post that accompanied the video, Turner said she had been planning to do "something special for a good friend" for a week and a half.
"He has always been that one student where he does all of his work when due, never misses school, always helping the teacher out with stuff in class, and always being a happy human being," Turner wrote.
Then Turner recalled a recent conversation when Jahiem swallowed his pride and asked “can someone buy me a pair of shoes?" — explaining he didn't want to sound in need.
That was the inspiration Turner needed.
"I’ve always thought about getting him something before but never had the money or the gut to do it," she wrote.
But that changed. Turner had started working at a restaurant in Barefoot Landing, wmbfnews.com reported. With her paycheck, and some financial support from her mother and grandfather, Turner bought a pair of sneakers for Jahiem.
She also purchased him socks, a shirt and backpack, and she unveiled them to an unsuspecting Jahiem in class.
He was overcome with emotion.
At first, he was unsure of how to respond. Soon, he was hiding his head as tears began to flow.
Turner moved in with a hug, cradling Jahiem by the head. She wrote that it was hard for her to contain her feelings, too.
"When giving him his stuff and watching him open his bag, all my emotions were coming out," Turner posted. "Seeing him crying was very emotional because I could see that he didn’t know what to think."
Turner added that Jahiem is a longtime friend who she's known since the third grade, and someone very deserving of this surprise.
"I am so thankful to ... realize that giving someone something so special can be life-changing," Turner wrote. "Love you Jahiem, with everything in me."
The Facebook post has gone viral: In 10 hours, Turner's post garnered more than 1,500 reactions — and more than 970 shares.
