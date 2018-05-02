Police in York are looking for a female driver who fled after a mother and her three children were injured in a hit and run crash Tuesday morning. Police later found the Ford Explorer SUV. Tracy Kimball
Driver who hurt 3 kids in York hit and run caught, had no driver's license, police say

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

May 02, 2018 05:17 PM

The York County woman accused of injuring three children in a crash Tuesday then fleeing the scene was caught Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Sara Nicole Dawkins, 25, of York County was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday by York County Sheriff's Office deputies, said Capt. Brian Trail of the York Police Department.

York police have warrants against Dawkins for leaving the scene of a crash and violation of a beginner's permit, Trail said. Dawkins fled the scene in a gray Ford Explorer after the crash then fled on foot, warrants state.

Warrants against Dawkins state she had no driver's license at the time of Tuesday's crash where children ages 11, 12, 14 and a woman, 53, were hurt.

All four were treated and released from a Rock Hill hospital, police said.

York County deputies also have a pending warrant against Dawkins for use of a vehicle without consent, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

The crash happened at 8 a.m. Tuesday inside the York city limits on U.S. 321, but police later found the SUV Dawkins is accused of driving on Old Pickney Road miles away.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

